Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

It Be Your Own Cops: Lil Wayne’s ‘Mrs. Officer’ Has Finally Come To Life In The Cutest Way

Global Grind

Posted 8 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
Lil Wayne #BirthdayBashATL2017

Source: ATLPics.com / ATLPics.com

Lil Wayne was somewhat of a prophet when he rapped about hooking up with a woman police officer in his 2008 track “Mrs. Officer”. One guy tried his luck with 5-0 as he was getting pulled over for a speeding ticket.

He asked the woman that pulled him over for her telephone number, and do you think she gave it to him?

Man listen he was ready to risk it all

A post shared by Meme King 👑 (@talk2pops) on

 

She still gave the guy a ticket, but at least he went home with a police officers phone number.

Shoot your shot gentlemen — and ladies. Check out “Mrs. Officer” above to refresh your memory.

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest