Drake Wants To Ban Social Media Evidence In Upcoming Assault Case

Drake is heading to court over an assault that happened in 2014 and he want the judge to ban all social media evidence.

via: TheBlast

Drake is pleading with a judge to not allow music producer Detail to present evidence from social media in his upcoming assault trial.

Detail – real name Noel Fisher – sued Drake and his bodyguard Chubbs over an alleged 2014 assault at the rapper’s L.A. mansion. He claimed in the summer of 2014, Drake reached out to him to invite him over, claiming the rapper said he wanted to talk about the two working together again.

The producer says he showed up at Drake’s home and immediately ran into Chubbs, who he claims punched him in the face and allegedly broke his jaw.

The alleged injuries were so brutal, the producer says he was hospitalized for days and had to undergo several surgeries. He said he asked Drake to cover his medical bills, but Drake refused. He filed the lawsuit seeking unspecified damages.

Drake fired back saying his bodyguard only acted in self-defense and denied all allegations of wrongdoing. The rapper and his bodyguard demanded the entire suit be thrown out.

