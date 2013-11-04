Queen Latifah, Michelle Williams & More Reflect On What Being A Queen Really Means [VIDEO]

| 11.04.13
In a world where Black women struggle for honorable mentions and the accolades they deserve in Hollywood, there’s one event that aims to make us all Queens for the evening.

BET’s annual BLACK GIRLS ROCK! event, dedicated to honoring exceptional women of color around the world who serve as an inspiration within our communities, took place over the weekend. And you beauties know that #TeamBeautiful was all hands on deck to cover the marvelous pink carpet. The amazingness that strutted and sashayed down that pink carpet was quite remarkable. From Queen Latifah to Jennifer Hudson, our evening was greeted with mounds of inspiration, encouragement, and of course… GLAM.

We had the opportunity to chat with Michelle Williams, Golden Brooks, and the Queen herself and asked them all, “What does being a Queen mean to you?” Watch the video above for our exclusive interviews with your favorite brown bombshells!

Queen Latifah, Michelle Williams & More Reflect On What Being A Queen Really Means [VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

