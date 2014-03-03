Watch A Sneak Peek Of BET’s “The Game” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

One of our favorite TV shows that follows the lives of super hot professional football players and their wildly gorgeous Sunbeams is headed back to the screen for another season. BET’s “The Game” premieres tomorrow night (March 4th) at 9pm and…WE. ARE. EXCITED!

Our insiders tell us that there’s plenty of juicy drama to watch this season. Between Blue and Keira’s on and off, and then back on again, relationship, to Jason’s ex-wife, Kelly returning to the show–we will be glued to our couches with snacks and sassy tweets ready!

Because #TeamBeautiful is all about keeping you in the know, here’s an exclusive clip to get you (and us) super excited for the premiere tomorrow.

