Why Gary With Da Tea Is Soliciting Prayers For Safaree [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea wants everyone to pray for Safaree. The rapper was robbed and held up at gunpoint for his jewelry as well as money. It happened right before he went to do an interview and he cried about it.
He is very shaken up over this and wouldn’t wish it on anyone else. Blac Chyna used a stroller as a weapon and lost an endorsement deal with the company Momiie. She also might be taken back to court by Rob Kardashian because of the events at Six Flags.
The Life & Times Of Safaree Samuels [PHOTOS]
18 photos Launch gallery
1. Herve Leger By MAX AZRIA – Backstage And Front Row – Spring 2014 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week1 of 18
2. OK! Magazine’s Fall Fashion Week 2017 Event2 of 18
3. Safaree ‘Fur Coat Vol.1’ Listening Party3 of 18
4. Next Level Presented By AMP Energy, A Hip Hop Gaming Tournament4 of 18
5. Julianna Bass – Front Row – Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 20155 of 18
6. Celebrity Sightings – Bauer-Griffin – 20126 of 18
7. Power 105.1 Powerhouse 20137 of 18
8. 2013 BET Awards – Backstage8 of 18
9. Next Level Presented By AMP Energy, A Hip Hop Gaming Tournament9 of 18
10. Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her Birthday At TAO Nightclub10 of 18
11. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – August 18, 201611 of 18
12. Next Level Presented By AMP Energy, A Hip Hop Gaming Tournament12 of 18
13. Lookhu Hosts VIP Screening Of Exclusive Series ‘Raydemption’13 of 18
14. Nicki Minaj Album Release Party At Liv Nightclub14 of 18
15. Premiere Of TV One’s ‘When Love Kills’ – Arrivals15 of 18
16. Tarralyn Ramsey Pre-BET Experience Performance And Party At The Record Parlour16 of 18
17. Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles – May 6, 201617 of 18
18. Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her ‘Chymoji’ Emoji Collection18 of 18
