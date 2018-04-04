Why Gary With Da Tea Is Soliciting Prayers For Safaree [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea wants everyone to pray for Safaree. The rapper was robbed and held up at gunpoint for his jewelry as well as money. It happened right before he went to do an interview and he cried about it.

He is very shaken up over this and wouldn’t wish it on anyone else. Blac Chyna used a stroller as a weapon and lost an endorsement deal with the company Momiie. She also might be taken back to court by Rob Kardashian because of the events at Six Flags.

