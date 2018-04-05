Entertainment News
Mammary Munching Madness : Azealia Banks Pleads Guilty To “Boob Biting” Assault Case

Azealia Banks Pleads Guilty To Biting Bouncers Breast

Azealia Banks appeared in court earlier this week and pled guilty to disorderly conduct for biting a female club bouncer’s breasts while being kicked out of the Up & Down club in New York.

A Manhattan criminal court judge dismissed her misdemeanor assault conviction after Banks completed a mandatory anger management program. “It looks like she satisfied the requirements for the misdemeanor charge to be withdrawn,” the judge explained. She also didn’t provide comment afterward but she took to social media to simple post “over it”.

 

 

