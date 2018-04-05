10-Year Old Kendrlyn Pitts Battles Sickle Cell Like A True Shero

Kendrlyn, playfully known as “Ken-Ken” is a spirited, resilient and curious 10 year old, but it’s her perseverance that her Mom loves the most. She currently attends Dubois Integrity Academy in Riverdale, Georgia and has been diagnosed with Sickle Cell Beta Thalassemia Disease.

Diagnosed at the age of 5 she learned early of the ways she and her family would have to navigate through everyday life. She has withstood the extreme pain associated with crisis that keep her out of school including those times when she is homeschooled due to cold weather.

Kendrlyn is an only child who enjoys school and like many children has numerous hobbies including dance, drawing and going to live theater. She also enjoys her summer by attending the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia’s summer camp, “Camp New Hope” where she meets other Sickle Cell patients and is able to make new friends and share common interests and experiences.

While challenging, Kendrlyn has learned to stay hydrated, follow a healthy food regimen, take all medications as scheduled, and monitor her temperature. As spokesperson for the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia, Inc. Kendryln has carried her message around the state and on January 24, 2018 spoke eloquently about her personal Sickle Cell journey in front of Georgia lawmakers and Senators during Sickle Cell Day at the Capitol. With the fight of a tiger, Kendryln expresses it best, “I may have Sickle Cell Disease but the disease doesn’t have me.”

Kendrlyn wants you to join her for the 39th Annual Sickle Cell Road Race & Walk, Saturday, April 14th.

