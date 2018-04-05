Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Vampire Diaries: Pharrell Is Out Here Aging Like Benjamin Button

Global Grind

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
GQ Men Of The Year Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

If you’ve been following Pharrell throughout his career, it’s pretty evident that the super producer stopped aging nearly 20 years ago.

While some of us were still in elementary school and others weren’t even born, Skateboard P was out here being someone’s MCM. When asked about his youthful, Vampire – like skin,  the father of three revealed that he doesn’t do much, but did admit that Naomi Campbell gave him some tips back in the day.

Here’s photo proof that Pharrell, who turns 45 today, may be a Vampire:

2001

pharrell

Source: Getty / Getty

2002

pharrell

Source: Getty / Getty

2004

pharrell

Source: Getty / Getty

2005

pharrell

Source: Getty / Getty

2007

pharrell

Source: Getty / Getty

2010

pharrell

Source: Getty / Getty

2016

pharrell

Source: Getty / Getty

2018

pharrell

Source: Getty / Getty

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest