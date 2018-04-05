Vampire Diaries: Pharrell Is Out Here Aging Like Benjamin Button

1 reads Leave a comment
If you’ve been following Pharrell throughout his career, it’s pretty evident that the super producer stopped aging nearly 20 years ago.
While some of us were still in elementary school and others weren’t even born, Skateboard P was out here being someone’s MCM. When asked about his youthful, Vampire – like skin, the father of three revealed that he doesn’t do much, but did admit that Naomi Campbell gave him some tips back in the day.
Here’s photo proof that Pharrell, who turns 45 today, may be a Vampire:
2001
2002
2004
2005
2007
2010
2016
2018
