Dr. Evil’s Appearance On ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Might Be The Best #TBT This Week

An iconic 'Austin Powers' character returns!

Posted 3 hours ago
'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' Debut Episode

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

If you’re an Austin Powers fan, you might have a sense of withdrawal, considering there hasn’t been another movie in the series since 2002’s Goldmember.

Well now you can get a taste of the nostalgia thanks to Mike Myers. He stopped by Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday as Dr. Evil.

Apparently, the diabolical mastermind was another person fired from Trump‘s cabinet. He went on to describe all the people who did evil-like things while he was there, including Steve Bannon and Ben Carson.

Watch the hilarious bit for yourself in the clip below!

 

