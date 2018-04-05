Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Prank Call: Mother Accused Of Raising A Heifer [EXCLUSIVE]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 17 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

You never know what’s going to happen on the prank calls with Roy Wood Jr. He pretended to be the academic advisor and mentioned that one daughter had a baby and doesn’t want the other to follow in her footsteps. The mother on the phone began getting upset and said that he needed to watch his words.

Wood then spoke about how the baby girl looks like Bobby Brown. The mother went off and was tired of holding her tongue. They both began to curse at each other. When the mom found out it was a prank she mentioned that she wasn’t going to apologize.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Prank Call: Pooping In The Pool [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Princess Love Pranked Ray J [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Man Gets Rude When Someone Claims They Lost Their Bible And Wallet [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Tia Mowry's Baby Shower [PHOTOS]

8 photos Launch gallery

Tia Mowry's Baby Shower [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Tia Mowry’s Baby Shower [PHOTOS]

Tia Mowry's Baby Shower [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest