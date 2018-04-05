Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Tells How A 14-Year-Old Got The Best Of Him [EXCLUSIVE]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 17 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Black Tony spoke to Rickey Smiley about how he got beat up by some kids. He was over one of his girlfriends houses and when he woke up the teenagers told him they didn’t like him. One swung on him and now he has a swollen eye.

The other one poured juice on his feet and them put ants on top of it. Black Tony mentioned that now he has swollen toes. He told Rickey that after school he is headed right over to beat both of them down.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Black Tony’s Son Wants Pancake To Be His Daddy [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why We Might See Black Tony On The News [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Black Tony Wanted To Celebrate Easter [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Celebs Send Their Kids Back To School [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Send Their Kids Back To School [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Celebs Send Their Kids Back To School [PHOTOS]

Celebs Send Their Kids Back To School [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest