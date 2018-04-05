Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Pros & Cons Of Kris Jenner Managing Kanye West & Travis Scott [EXCLUSIVE]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 17 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Kris Jenner is adding some more clients to her managing list. Kanye West and Travis Scott recently hired her to be their manager. Some may think this is a bad decision, but Jenner is all about the money.

Headkrack mentioned if the families break up things might not be good, but hopefully that won’t happen. Tupac recorded and album before he was killed and talked about Wendy Williams, Dr. Dre and more. A lot of those songs were cut from the album and now people want to hear it.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Kris Jenner Reportedly Managing Kanye West & Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner Says Nah

RELATED: Kendrick Lamar’s Lost Verse On Kanye West’s “Father Stretch My Hands“ [MUSIC]

RELATED: Why Kris Jenner Banned The Kardashian Family From Ever Appearing On “The Wendy Williams Show”

The Latest:

The Old Kanye West [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

The Old Kanye West [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Old Kanye West [PHOTOS]

The Old Kanye West [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest