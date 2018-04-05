The Pros & Cons Of Kris Jenner Managing Kanye West & Travis Scott [EXCLUSIVE]

Kris Jenner is adding some more clients to her managing list. Kanye West and Travis Scott recently hired her to be their manager. Some may think this is a bad decision, but Jenner is all about the money.
Headkrack mentioned if the families break up things might not be good, but hopefully that won’t happen. Tupac recorded and album before he was killed and talked about Wendy Williams, Dr. Dre and more. A lot of those songs were cut from the album and now people want to hear it.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Kris Jenner Reportedly Managing Kanye West & Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner Says Nah
RELATED: Kendrick Lamar’s Lost Verse On Kanye West’s “Father Stretch My Hands“ [MUSIC]
RELATED: Why Kris Jenner Banned The Kardashian Family From Ever Appearing On “The Wendy Williams Show”
The Latest:
- No Ma’am! Comedian Gary Owen Gets His Wife To Help Call Another Black Comedian The N-Word
- Meet The Illinois 8th-Grader That Raised $1,000 For A Community ‘Free Wash Day’ At Her Local Laundromat
- Young Black Elected Officials Demand Accountability For Shootings Of Unarmed Black Men
- Folks Are Dragging One Georgia Teacher For Telling Students “America’s Never Been Great!”
- Sooo This Woman Found A Dead Lizard In Her Trader Joe’s Kale Bag…
- Which ‘Yodeling Walmart Kid’ Remake Is Your Favorite?
- Prank Call: Mother Accused Of Raising A Heifer [EXCLUSIVE]
- One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old Friend
- Black Tony Tells How A 14-Year-Old Got The Best Of Him [EXCLUSIVE]
- Keep It Simple: Marc Jacobs Proposed To His Boyfriend With A Flash Mob At Chipotle