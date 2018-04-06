Wale Talks About Realizing He Didn’t Have Many Friends [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Wale recently released “It’s Complicated,” and fans love it. Wale believes its more like a mixtape that had time to develop. He mentioned that people don’t want albums with 15-20 songs anymore, but he’s showing fans why they fell in love with his music.
He spends most of his time in the studio and when he has down time has no idea what to do. These are the times he realizes he doesn’t have many friends and the team he has surrounding him are the best. Wale has so much more music to release, but will take his time.
RELATED: Wale On How The Industry Has Made Him Question Himself [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Wale Gives His Thoughts About Getting A Face Tattoo [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Wale Left Atlantic Records
