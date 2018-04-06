Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Book Singings Will Almost Always End In A Sneak Attack By PETA

Global Grind

Posted 3 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment
Vivica A. Fox Visits The Brooklyn Public Library

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Vivica A. Fox has become the latest celebrity to feel the wrath of PETA’s disrespectful antics. While in Toronto for the signing of her new book, “Everyday I’m Hustling”, Foxx was approached by animal rights protesters who did not like the fact that she wears fur.

 

 

Vivica wouldn’t be the first celebrity to have a run-in with PETA, however. Hit the flip to see other celebs who’s had their day interrupted by PETA’s outrageous antics. Also, can anyone tell us why these things seem to mostly happen at book signings?

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest