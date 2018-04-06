What Did Blue Ivy REALLY Say When Jay Z Told Her To Get In The Car?

Jay-Z’s candid sit down with David Letterman has hit Netflix and in their exclusive interview, Jay opens up about his family life, specifically about how in tune his 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy is with her feelings.

In the clip below, he mentions a time Blue did not like the way he told her to get in the car to go to school.

It may be Jay and Bey’s anniversary but we know Blue Ivy runs the show. pic.twitter.com/7HtTYD8OxW — Netflix US (@netflix) April 4, 2018

Now, we all know that Blue Ivy Cater runs the Carter household, so we’re sure this isn’t exactly how she said it. In fact, hit the flip to see what we think Blue REALLY told Jay Z on the way to school.

