Juicy Sings “I Love To Praise Him” By Donnie McClurkin! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gospel music is a beautiful thing and Ms. Juicy decided that she would sing a bit of it. She was trying to put on lip gloss as she sang “I Love To Praise Him,” by Donnie McClurkin. Juicy was so excited as she sang her heart out, but she might of forgot a couple of the words.

Follow @TheRSMS

She took us straight to church with this song. We hope Juicy blessed your life today with her singing. What is your favorite gospel song to sing?

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Juicy Talks About Her Weight Loss Journey [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: How Juicy Almost Got Ran Over By A Car While Filming “Little Women: Atlanta” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Juicy Won’t Be Managing Anyone Anytime Soon [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: