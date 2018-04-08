Wale Shares The Touching Moment After His Daughter Was Born [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Wale spoke about watching his daughter be born and how it was an experience he will never forget. He stayed up top and helped the mother of his child with her breathing. Wale even said he closed his eyes and pushed with her.
The doctor told him about 15 more pushes and next thing he knew the baby was born. Wale saw his daughter and immediately tears fell down and he had no idea why, but said that’s when you see God. He’s so thankful for this and continues to try to be the best dad he can be.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Wale Talks About Realizing He Didn’t Have Many Friends [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Wale Gives His Thoughts About Getting A Face Tattoo [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Wale Left Atlantic Records
The Latest:
- Cops & Clipper II – How Do We Get “Black Lives To Matter” to Everyone!?!
- Rick Ross Buys Daughter A Bentley Bentayga For Her Sweet Sixteen
- Remy Ma Congratulates Cardi B On Pregnancy: “I Am So Happy You Are Free”
- Real One: NBAer Reggie Bullock Fights For Transgender Rights After Sister’s Murder
- Remember The Time Kobe Bet Half A Mill At The Free Throw Line?
- Watch High School-Aged LeBron James Drop 52 Points And Handle The Media
- Racist White People Getting What They Deserve: A Thread
- 5 Reasons You Need To Stream Gwen Bunn’s New Album ‘Safe Travels’
- Hero Leaves Quarters In Random Gumball Machines For The Youth
- ‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kenya Moore Confirms Pregnancy At The Reunion Kick Off