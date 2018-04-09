Racist White People Getting What They Deserve: A Thread

1 reads Leave a comment
Twitter user @OkayCornell collected all of the viral videos of racist Wypipo getting what they deserve and put it into one master thread for your enjoyment.
You’ve definitely seen a few of these sliding up and down your timeline overthe years.
Now, you can revisit them whenever White Supremacy is on your last nerve.
Violence won’t solve any problem permanently; But maybe this collection of videos will teach some mayo-nated folks about the potential consequences of racist actions.
Touch the hijab, catch these jabs.
Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours