Remy Ma Congratulates Cardi B On Pregnancy: "I Am So Happy You Are Free"

Photo by

Remy Ma Congratulates Cardi B On Pregnancy: “I Am So Happy You Are Free”

Posted 6 hours ago
Urban Skin Rx Target Launch Hosted By Eva Marcille

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Remy Ma salutes Cardi B on her freedom following preganancy reveal.

Since confirming her long-rumored pregnancy during a performance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, Cardi B has been on the receiving end of plenty of congratulations from fans and peers alike. Remy Ma recently added her public salutation to the fellow Bronx emcee when she reposted a video of Cardi B backstage at SNL as she stood in the presence of a sea of applause, exclaiming “I’m finally free!”

READ MORE

 

