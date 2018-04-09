DTLR Presents the “Unleashed Summer Fashion Showcase”, Sunday April 22nd at the Georgia Freight Depot- 65 MLK in Downtown Atlanta. Doors open at 6pm.

Come watch the models hit the runway in fashions by PUMA, DOPE, CHAMPION, CONVERSE, BILLIONAIRE BOYS CLUB, REEBOK, AKOO, HUSTLE GANG, LEVIS, STAPLE, BORN FLY, FILA, NEW BALANCE, ADIDAS, MITCHELL AND NESS, NIKE, BLACK PYRAMID, AND PINK DOLPHIN!

It’s all hosted by J-Nicks alongside the beautiful Tiera Laniece with music by DJ Kash and the Red carpet hosted by Reec! Performing live will be Young Dro, Johnni Blaze, Dexter Barnett, Westside KJ, and Sherwood Marty!

For information and access to the show, you must rsvp at DTLRRADIO.FM

Also On Hot 107.9: