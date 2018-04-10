Cardi B Is Having A…

Cardi B‘s sister may have said a little too much when sharing her joy over the rapper’s baby bump reveal.

The Be Careful lyricist made headlines when she confirmed pregnancy rumors by revealing her baby bump on Saturday Night Live. Hours after her performance, Cardi’s sister, Hennessy Carolina, offered her congratulations on Instagram.

In her post, which featured a shot of Cardi and her belly, Hennessy gushed about what a good mom she knows the artist will be. She pointed to Cardi’s actions as a big sister as an indicator of her maternal instincts.

“A baby is truly a blessing from god I know how much you always wanted to be a mom!” Hennessy wrote.

“You always been Like a second mom to me so I know u gonna be the best mommy everrrr. You took care of me like i was ur own daughter I know how much you LOVE babies,” she added. “To our little brother you give him whatever he imagines.”

It all sounds pretty innocent so far, but Hennessy might have let the baby’s gender slip near the end, when she wrote, “I’m going to be able to hold ur baby and give her all the kisses and hugs.”

Yep! If, Hennessy’s post is to be believed, then Cardi will be raising a little girl of her own! We can’t wait to see what kind of mom she’ll be.

