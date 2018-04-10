Trump Supporters Diamond and Silk Slam Facebook

Diamond and Silk are not happy that Facebook has labeled their rhetoric as dangerous.

Two of Donald Trump‘s biggest supporters have been called out by Facebook for expressing that it views to be detrimental.

We’ve become experts at tuning out Diamond and Silk (real names Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, respectively) since they first showed out at a rally in support of Trump during his run for the presidency. Since that time, the pair have appeared on FOX News in support of the president. They even set up an official Facebook page in 2014 to share their conservative views.

However, Back in September, they noticed that their alerts announcing new content wasn’t getting to their 1.2 million followers. Supposedly, a Facebook rep told FOX News that its policy officials had deemed Diamond and Silk’s content was “unsafe to the community.” According to The Hill, Facebook said it was going to contact the pair to settle the issue.

“The only thing that they told us was that it was unsafe for the community. And my theory is we are two women — two women of color — so how are we and our content and our brand unsafe for the community?” Hardaway mused to The Hill. “We don’t sell drugs, we’re not laying out in the streets, we not no thugs, we don’t belong to no gang. So how are we unsafe to the community?”

She continued, “It’s offensive, it’s appalling, it taints our brand, it taints us as women, and Facebook is supposed to be an entity where they want equality for women. So, why are you censoring two women of color, two black women?”

Facebook has offered no further comment on the matter concerning Diamond and Silk’s page beyond what it told FOX News.

