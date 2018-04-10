Cardi B Talks $800 Butt Injections & Gang Affiliation

Cardi B is revealing some very intimate details about her life in her latest GQ article.

via Page Six

The 25-year-old rapper’s famous backside was acquired in a basement in Queens, NY for the humble sum of $800, she tells GQ.

“They don’t numb your ass with anything,” the star said of getting butt injections. “It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days.”

The Bronx native, whose debut album “Invasion of Privacy” was released last week, started stripping at age 19. She resorted to getting butt injections after her then-boyfriend cheated with a woman with a larger derrière and after she witnessed other strippers with big butts earn more on stage.

Although she was pleased with the final product and had planned to return for a touch-up, she never made it.

“But by the time I was gonna go get it, the lady got locked up ’cause she’s supposedly killed somebody,” she said. “Well, somebody died on her table.”

Elsewhere in the article, Cardi B spouts off her love of US history and even her fascination with presidents, naming Franklin Delano Roosevelt as one of her favorites.

Her candidness about her life continued as she openly discussed her affiliation with the Bloods gang and its subset the Brims.

“Here’s the thing. I never really wanted to talk about that, because I always wanted a music deal. I always want to keep my endorsements. When I was 16 years old, I used to hang out with a lot of Bloods. I used to pop off with my homies. And they’d say, ‘Yo, you really get it poppin’. You should come home. You should turn Blood.’ And I did. Yes, I did. And something that — it’s not like, oh, you leave. You don’t leave. Stripping changed my life. When I was a stripper, I didn’t give a f-ck about gangs, because I was so focused on making money.”

