Black Tony Breaks Down His New Car Insurance Hustle [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads Leave a comment
Black Tony is up to his old tricks again. He talked to Rickey Smiley about how he broke into the Geico office and is now selling car insurance. Black Tony isn’t taking any credit cards, but all the policies cost $50 and everyone just gets a piece of paper.
Rickey couldn’t help but laugh because Black Tony believes this is a good idea. He’s made a lot of money from this new business venture and is happy about it. Black Tony might come into the office to try and sell it.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Black Tony Tells How A 14-Year-Old Got The Best Of Him [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Black Tony’s Son Wants Pancake To Be His Daddy [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Black Tony Is Crying Over Gucci Mane [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Gas Station Owner Shoots A Man In The Leg Over A Slim Jim
- Wale Talks About His Favorite Strip Clubs And Crazy Fans [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- ‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Suffers From Superwoman Syndrome
- Men Truly Don’t Know What To Do When They See A Baby
- Cocaine-Smuggling Flight Attendant Is Sentenced
- YouTube To Stream Beyoncé’s Coachella Performance
- Security Video Of Safaree Being Robbed At Gun Point FInally Released
- Thicker Than A Bowl Of Cold Grits : This Latina Gymnast Has Social Media Doing Summersaults Over Her Gold Medal Body [Video]
- Diamond And Silk Are Banned From Facebook, Defended By Ted Cruz
- Blac Chyna’s 18-Year-Old Bae Proposes
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
6 photos Launch gallery
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
1. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 6
2. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 2 of 6
3. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 6
4. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 4 of 6
5. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 6
6. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 6
comments – add yours