What You Should Know About Trump’s Lawyer Getting Raided By The FBI [EXCLUSIVE]

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen’s home was raided by the FBI. He is the person that paid off Stormy Daniels and he allegedly was working on a deal with Russia for Trump, but it fell through. Trump believes that it’s an attack on America even though it’s not.

Follow @TheRSMS

Keisha Lance Bottoms kept the last mayor’s cabinet, but told them all to write resignation letters. She isn’t sure who she is keeping, but wants to make a difference in her city. We will see how this all turns out.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Donald Trump Just Offered Joe Biden The Fade

RELATED: BET Founder Thrills Trump Supporters After Falsely Crediting The President For Lowering Black Unemployment Rate

RELATED: Michelle Obama Says Hillary Clinton Was “Way More Perfect” Than Trump

The Latest: