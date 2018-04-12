Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Wale Talks About His Favorite Strip Clubs And Crazy Fans [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Wale has been to a lot of strip clubs in his life. He spoke to Headkrack about Onyx being one of his favorites. Wale also enjoys going to Stadium in DC.

One thing Wale mentioned was the best part is the food outside and in the strip clubs. Wale also spoke about crazy fans that he’s had issues with. He had one direct message him to talk about him hanging with someone that he shouldn’t be.

