Security Video Of Safaree Being Robbed At Gun Point FInally Released

Global Grind

Posted 11 hours ago
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - February 12, 2015

Source: Andrew Toth / Getty

Security Video Of Safaree Being Robbed Released

Video of the Safaree being robbed has been released by TMZ. According to them :

In the video  you see Safaree next to his vehicle in a parking garage in a red fur coat, when 2 men who appear to be lying in wait run up on him and his friend with guns drawn.

The suspected robbers — Shawn Harewood and Jonathan Ricketts, who were captured by NYPD not long after the holdup — can be seen going through Safaree’s coat, presumably taking cash and valuables, before making him and his friend get facedown on the ground.

Once the perps flee the scene, Safaree and the other guy get up and take off in a mad dash.

 

