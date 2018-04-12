Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is Tristan Thompson Cheating On Khloe Kardashian A Plot? [EXCLUSIVE]

Tristan Thompson has been making headlines since the videos and photos were released of him cheating. Khloe Kardashian is devastated by the current events, but still wants Tristan in the delivery room. She understands the importance of having him around and wants him to be there for her.

Amber Rose mentioned that she is broken hearted for her and offered her condolences. Gary With Da Tea believes this is all a plot for the show they are trying to have. What do you think?

