Tristan Thompson has been making headlines since the videos and photos were released of him cheating. Khloe Kardashian is devastated by the current events, but still wants Tristan in the delivery room. She understands the importance of having him around and wants him to be there for her.
Amber Rose mentioned that she is broken hearted for her and offered her condolences. Gary With Da Tea believes this is all a plot for the show they are trying to have. What do you think?
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Betrayed By Tristan Thompson “Karma Is Real” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Did Tristan Thompson Intentionally Sabotage His Relationship With Khloe Kardashian? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Experiencing Early Contractions After Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal
The Latest:
- Watch: The Weeknd Drops Another Video For His Melancholy Track, “Call Out My Name”
- Beach Babe: Photos Of Karrueche Pulling Out Her Wedgie By The Water Are All You Need To See Today
- Take The Music Survey To Win Chris Brown Tix Plus $250
- These 8 And 10-Year-Old Sisters Are Hair Braiding Gurus
- Watch: Rihanna Shows Off Her Hacking Skills In New ‘Ocean’s 8’ Trailer
- All Tea, All Shade: Nicki Drags Everyone On ‘Barbie Tingz’ & Fans Can’t Deal
- Watch: Trick Daddy Talks Miami Culture And Hip-Hop’s Obsession With Benihana On ‘Hot Ones’
- Man Who Faced 30 Years For HIV Transmission Granted Parole
- Is Tristan Thompson Cheating On Khloe Kardashian A Plot? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Nicki Minaj Drops 2 New Songs! Barbie Tingz + Chun Li [VIDEO]