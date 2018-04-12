All Tea, All Shade: Nicki Drags Everyone On ‘Barbie Tingz’ & Fans Can’t Deal

Soooo…Onika isn’t playing nice in 2018.

Nicki Minaj dropped her much anticipated tracks “Barbie Tingz” & “Chun Li” on Thursday and if you expected family-friendly club bangers, you thought wrong.

Nicki is in all-out diss mode, especially on “Barbie Tingz”…and it seems like she still has a little more to say when it comes to certain enemies.

Tough lines from the song include:

“It’s time to make hits and it’s time to diss

How you still dissin’, still can’t find some hits?

Was it worth it, dummy? I ain’t mind a bit

Still on that show gettin’ no chips, time to dip”

That wasn’t the last of Nicki’s beef.

Along with shots that seem to be aimed at Remy Ma, Nicki comes after the biters, the haters and any woman who got her sloppy seconds after she was done with a dude:

“Wanna run up in the lab and cook like me

But ain’t nan you h*es p*ssy good like me

P*ssy so good his ex wanna still fight me

Face so pretty b*tches wish they could slice me”

All the Barbz out there seem to be loving Nicki’s tea. Check out “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun Li” below, then swipe through for people’s hilarious reactions!

