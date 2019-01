Could Meek Mill’s time in prison be coming to an end soon? According to T.I., the answer is yes.

On Thursday morning, T.I. made a post with a picture stating that Meek Mill would be released on Monday following his court hearing. See his post below:

Fans have had mixed reactions about the rapper’s post, wondering if its true or not.

T.I. Believes That Meek Mill Will Be Freed From Prison Soon was originally published on hot963.com

Lauren Beasley Posted April 12, 2018

