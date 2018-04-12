Why No One Can Beat The Golden State Warriors [EXCLUSIVE]

Nas is ready to open up more Sweet Chick restaurants and one will be close to Queensbridge. Cardi B is also speaking out about getting illegal butt injections. She mentioned that her butt leaked for 5 days.
The NBA regular season is ending soon and Rickey Smiley has his money on the Golden State Warriors taking it all. Some believe that the Houston Rockets have a chance, but we will have to wait to see. With Golden State having a healthy team things are looking good for them.
RELATED: 5 Reasons Why LiAngelo Ball WILL Be In The NBA Next Season
RELATED: NBA Stars Release PSA Calling For Unity & Accountability In The Killing Of Stephon Clark [VIDEO]
RELATED: NBA Stars Offered To Pay For Stephon Clark’s Funeral
