Why No One Can Beat The Golden State Warriors [EXCLUSIVE]

Nas is ready to open up more Sweet Chick restaurants and one will be close to Queensbridge. Cardi B is also speaking out about getting illegal butt injections. She mentioned that her butt leaked for 5 days.

The NBA regular season is ending soon and Rickey Smiley has his money on the Golden State Warriors taking it all. Some believe that the Houston Rockets have a chance, but we will have to wait to see. With Golden State having a healthy team things are looking good for them.

