Why Khloe Kardashian Will Probably Stay With Tristan Thompson [EXCLUSIVE]

Everyone has been talking about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. He cheated on her and everyone saw it which was embarrassing. Some think she will stay with him and others believes she will leave, but her pride might get in the way of that.

Gary With Da Tea mentioned that she has a low self-esteem and has always been looking for a family. Many of the team believe this will make him a better man and they will get over this. Do you think Khloe will stay with Tristan?

