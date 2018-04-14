Entertainment News
Watch As Bounty Hunters Kick Down The Door And Arrest Orlando Brown In His Drawls

1st Annual Cynthia Stafford's 'Gifted Day At The Geffen'

Video Shows Orlando Brown Getting Arrested By Bounty Hunters

Bounty hunters busted into a man’s house and found former “That So Raven” star  Orlando Brown hiding in his underwear before they executed an arrest warrant.

The footage shows the bounty hunters entering a residence by force and eventually finding Brown tucked away in a bedroom closet.

A judge issued a warrant for Brown when he failed to appear in court for a domestic violence dispute.

 

