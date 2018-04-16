Wale: Everything He Said On “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” (Full Interview) [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Wale has had a successful music career and has so much more to give fans. While talking with Headkrack, he spoke about his beautiful daughter, rappers that are involved in conflicts as well as celebrities he would like to sleep with. Wale even played a game where he had to dish out some of his secrets for us.

Follow @TheRSMS

We learned that something he hates to do is argue with the mother of his daughter because it can ruin his entire day. Wale also spoke about trying to open a birthing center for women in low-income communities. He also shared his love for Sanaa Lathan as well as SZA.

During the middle of his interview his daughter even FaceTimed him, but didn’t have much to say. Wale also spoke about his new music he is going to release and how being in the studio helps him in his down times. Listen and watch this great interview with Wale.

RELATED: Why Wale Won’t Reveal The Name Of The Celebrity He Had Sex With [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Did Wale Shoot His Shot With SZA? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Wale Shares His Love Of Sanaa Lathan [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: