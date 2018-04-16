Martin Lawrence Brings Black Tony To Tears [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Poor Black Tony didn’t make it to work this morning and missed out on a huge opportunity. Martin Lawrence was on the show and Black Tony cried about not being able to meet him. He was also mad at Rickey Smiley for being jealous of his love for Martin.
Black Tony mentioned that Martin is a legend and he asked him to stay until noon, but he couldn’t. Martin just laughed because he couldn’t believe how Black Tony was talking to Rickey. Black Tony ended up hanging up on Rickey because he was so mad at him.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
