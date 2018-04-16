Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Vince Staples Goes In On R. Kelly At Coachella

As usual, Vince didn’t hold back with his thoughts about the “Pied Piper.”

Global Grind

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Lollapalooza - Day 4

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

While speaking with journalist Nadeska Alexis at Coachella, Vince Staples shared his thoughts on R. Kelly.

“R. Kelly never went to jail, he’s a fucking child molester,” said Staples as Alexis tried to direct the conversation towards a less explicit topic.

Vince refused to be silenced, however. Alexis, who also hosts Complex’s “Everyday Struggle,” tried to slip in friendly reminders that his tangent could get her in trouble, but he didn’t let up.

“I’m a good person, R. Kelly’s a piece of fucking shit. If he didn’t go to jail for being a child molester and peeing on people and having a human trafficking ring in Atlanta, then I’ll be aight.”

Nadeska was clearly worried about losing her new job at Coachella, but Mr. Staples must have run out of f***’s to give.

He didn’t tell any lies, though.

Watch the full video below:

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest