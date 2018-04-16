Vince Staples Goes In On R. Kelly At Coachella

While speaking with journalist Nadeska Alexis at Coachella, Vince Staples shared his thoughts on R. Kelly.

“R. Kelly never went to jail, he’s a fucking child molester,” said Staples as Alexis tried to direct the conversation towards a less explicit topic.

Vince refused to be silenced, however. Alexis, who also hosts Complex’s “Everyday Struggle,” tried to slip in friendly reminders that his tangent could get her in trouble, but he didn’t let up.

“I’m a good person, R. Kelly’s a piece of fucking shit. If he didn’t go to jail for being a child molester and peeing on people and having a human trafficking ring in Atlanta, then I’ll be aight.”

Nadeska was clearly worried about losing her new job at Coachella, but Mr. Staples must have run out of f***’s to give.

ladies and gentlemen, vince staples on r kelly pic.twitter.com/SmZdYu9PNJ — andy (@aboynamedandy) April 16, 2018

He didn’t tell any lies, though.

Watch the full video below:

