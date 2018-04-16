There’s One Important Dance You Might’ve Missed During Beyoncé’s Coachella Performance

If you’re still recovering from Beyoncé‘s epic performance at Coachella this past Saturday, we won’t fault you if you still need time to breathe.
But for those of you who can’t get enough of the masterful references in Bey’s set, it’s only right that we uplift a particular moment that Bey no doubt did “for the culture.”
Many people on social media caught the various dances Bey paid homage to throughout her performance, including the swag and surf, the crip walk, krumping and Greek stepping.
But there was another important dance style that was brought to the global stage thanks to the Queen Bey’s set — FlexN.
Now don’t get me wrong, this isn’t the first time FlexN has hit a large audience.
The Brooklyn style — which involves various forms of contortion, pausing, and fluidity of the body — has made it’s way from dancehall clubs to being performed around the world. Flying Lotus even made powerful use of the style for his “Until The Quiet Comes” music video.
For Beyoncé’s set, Havoc Marche, Nicholas $lick Stewart, MarcMarvelous, and Hob.dot were among the various dancers who brought FlexN to the stage.
Many of them took to Instagram to celebrate the moment.
When you got Beyoncé and the whole squad moving off your movement ! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾Last night was a dream ! Being able to dance alongside the iconic @beyonce and being apart of history with her being the first black woman to headline Coachella !! This has been a crazy fun experience from rehearsals up to this day ! I got here just by doing my style of dance "FlexN" and not trying to look like anything else . Staying true to yourself breaks barriers you can't even imagine! This is only the beginning !😉Also dancing with my bros @bigmijo28 @itsallmarvelous @slickbonebreaker @kingshaw55 @hob_dot was a true blessing ! Thank you @jaquelknight and @chrisgranted for bringing me into this vision and project !!!This is only the first show! Next weekend we back on ! #king #kinghavoc #coachella #beyonce #beehive #coachella2018 #festival #lemonade #formationworldtour #formation #jayz #like #20likes #video #videooftheday#instagram #instagood #instadaily #tflers #travel #traveler #view #great #history #havocmarche #live #beychella
Man I am super grateful for these blessing that the Lord has blessed me with! First my Gorgeous Daughter #imaanirose and now rocking the stage at #beychella. Big S/O to my bros @jaquelknight and @chrisgranted @toddtourso thank you for having me apart your vision fellas! I’m super inspired off of this experience and congrats to all 150+ cast members of band and Dancers! S/o to @beyonce for your incredible hard work and outstanding work ethic. Grateful to work alongside my brothas and beasts @officialkinghavoc @kingshaw55 @bigmijo28 @hob_dot @slickbonebreaker #flexn #SauceKings #thewavestillworks #streetsweeper #coachella #round1 #flatbush #godisgood
Leave it to Beyoncé and her incredible choreographers to celebrate moves across the globe.
If you want more FlexN in your life, swipe through for more dance clips that’ll leave you in awe.
