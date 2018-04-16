There’s One Important Dance You Might’ve Missed During Beyoncé’s Coachella Performance

If you’re still recovering from Beyoncé‘s epic performance at Coachella this past Saturday, we won’t fault you if you still need time to breathe.

But for those of you who can’t get enough of the masterful references in Bey’s set, it’s only right that we uplift a particular moment that Bey no doubt did “for the culture.”

Many people on social media caught the various dances Bey paid homage to throughout her performance, including the swag and surf, the crip walk, krumping and Greek stepping.

But there was another important dance style that was brought to the global stage thanks to the Queen Bey’s set — FlexN.

Now don’t get me wrong, this isn’t the first time FlexN has hit a large audience.

The Brooklyn style — which involves various forms of contortion, pausing, and fluidity of the body — has made it’s way from dancehall clubs to being performed around the world. Flying Lotus even made powerful use of the style for his “Until The Quiet Comes” music video.

For Beyoncé’s set, Havoc Marche, Nicholas $lick Stewart, MarcMarvelous, and Hob.dot were among the various dancers who brought FlexN to the stage.

BREAKING BARRIERS AGAIN SHOUT OUT TO Nicholas Slick Stewart & Havoc Marche #FLEXN. WIT BEYONCÉ AT COACHELLA 😎🦍🦍💯 — TheDreamRing (@DREAMNHD) April 15, 2018

Many of them took to Instagram to celebrate the moment.

Leave it to Beyoncé and her incredible choreographers to celebrate moves across the globe.

If you want more FlexN in your life, swipe through for more dance clips that’ll leave you in awe.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9: