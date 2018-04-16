Hol’ Up: One Woman Gained Magical Powers After Having Her First Post-Pregnancy Drink

Some things in life can only be done with the support and encouraging words of alcohol. Some would even say that magical things happen once that special juice starts flowing.

One new mom learned first hand about the power of your first post-baby drink after she magically, and drunkenly, tossed a whole pizza in the oven — the long way.

my sister finally drank after 9 months of being pregnant and this is what happens😭😂😭 I am crying pic.twitter.com/JvY62dJBLn — jooooo (@josie_grady) April 14, 2018

The legitness of the whole video kinda reminds us of the moment we were hypnotized by these freakishly in sync moments:

Twilight Zone tingz for real.

