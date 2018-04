Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way! Why She’s Never Been A Nicki Minaj Fan

Highly intelligent and undeniably beautiful, Angela Rye has found a place in our hearts with her girl-next-door charm. She keeps it real and is not afraid to tell it like it is.

RELATED: The Plot Is Getting Thicker: Hear Nicki Minaj’s Unreleased ‘Motorsport’ Verse About Cardi B

Often the voice of the disenfranchised, Rye has become one of the most recognizable faces — and voices — in political advocacy and activism.

But don’t sleep! When the Seattle native isn’t focused on policy she still has an ear to the streets.

AutumnJoi Live caught up with Rye to ask the question that all hip-hop lovers want to know: Cardi or Nicki?

Check out Rye’s response above!

RELATED: #NickiMinaj Speaks About How #CardiB Hurt Her Feelings! [AUDIO]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Text “Foxy NC” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Women's Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage [PHOTOS] 37 photos Launch gallery Women's Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage [PHOTOS] 1. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 1 of 37 2. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 2 of 37 3. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 3 of 37 4. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 4 of 37 5. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 5 of 37 6. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 6 of 37 7. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 7 of 37 8. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 8 of 37 9. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 9 of 37 10. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 10 of 37 11. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 11 of 37 12. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 12 of 37 13. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 13 of 37 14. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 14 of 37 15. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 15 of 37 16. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 16 of 37 17. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 17 of 37 18. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 18 of 37 19. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 19 of 37 20. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 20 of 37 21. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 21 of 37 22. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 22 of 37 23. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 23 of 37 24. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 24 of 37 25. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 25 of 37 26. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 26 of 37 27. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 27 of 37 28. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 28 of 37 29. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 29 of 37 30. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 30 of 37 31. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 31 of 37 32. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 32 of 37 33. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 33 of 37 34. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 34 of 37 35. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 35 of 37 36. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 36 of 37 37. Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 37 of 37 Skip ad Continue reading Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage [PHOTOS] Women's Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage [PHOTOS] Deitrick Haddon brought his talents to the 2018 Women's Empowerment stage. See pictures of his performance below:

Latest…