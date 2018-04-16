Could J. Cole Be Premiering A New Album Tonight? The NC Native Makes An Eerie Announcement

J. Cole has laid pretty low for the past couple of months, but it looks like Dreamville season is approaching…and it’s going to be here sooner than you might thing.

Earlier today, Cole had his fans curious when the rapper changed both his Twitter profile picture and profile banner to a blank, purple background. The people of the internet know better than to think nothing of a change like this, and Jermaine came through with some receipts QUICK on why his social media is taking on a new look.

On Monday afternoon, J. Cole posted a flyer for an unnamed, unexplained event at Gramercy Theatre in NYC. It’s a first come, first serve event–and it’s sure to be an intimate experience, since the venue’s capacity is below 500. The flyer doesn’t say what the event is, but simply tells people they won’t be allowed to bring in their phones, cameras, or bags, and there’s no special press list for anybody.

NYC. Come through. Couple hours from now. First come first serve. pic.twitter.com/Z71I9iRnnu — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 16, 2018

This eerie announcement doesn’t exactly explain what it is people are going to see, but the consensus is that he’s previewing some new music for the lucky people who get there early enough.

We’ll find out soon enough what exactly this private party is for, but probably not from any photo evidence. If it is an album that’s being premiered, we can only hope the rest of us will get to hear Cole’s next project sooner than later.

Also On Hot 107.9: