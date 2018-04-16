Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Shows Off Some Of His Old School Moves [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley is known to be a funny man, but he also has some serious dance moves. During the middle of the show Rickey got up and began to do old school moves. He did the running man the most with a huge smile on his face.

Gary With Da Tea and Juicy were laughing at him and he kept on moving. As Rickey dances we can’t help but want to dance with him. Check out Rickey’s moves and tell us what you think.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]

