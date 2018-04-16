Rickey Smiley Shows Off Some Of His Old School Moves [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 reads Leave a comment
Rickey Smiley is known to be a funny man, but he also has some serious dance moves. During the middle of the show Rickey got up and began to do old school moves. He did the running man the most with a huge smile on his face.
Gary With Da Tea and Juicy were laughing at him and he kept on moving. As Rickey dances we can’t help but want to dance with him. Check out Rickey’s moves and tell us what you think.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Prank Call: Couple Claps Back At Rickey Smiley [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Uncle Bruce Goes In On Gary With Da Tea [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Shows His Gratitude To Martin Lawrence [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- ‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Erica Mena Tells Security They Have Jobs Because Of Her
- Black Starbucks COO Speaks On Viral Arrest Video
- Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby’s Name
- J. Cole Announces New Album Dropping Friday!
- Kandi Burruss Takes On Kim Zolciak & Sheree Whitfield
- D.C. Police Now Required To Take African American History Classes To Improve Understanding Of The Community
- Khloe Finally Reveals The Name Of Her Daughter And All Hilarity Breaks Loose On Social Media
- Here’s What We Know About Sean Hannity’s Entanglement In The Trump Investigation
- Raisins In Potato Salad? 8 Questions We’ve Always Wanted To Ask White People
- Joseph Walker III: “Stop Taking Constructive Criticism From People That Have Never Constructed Anything” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]
46 photos Launch gallery
Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 1 of 46
2. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 2 of 46
3. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 3 of 46
4. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 4 of 46
5. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 5 of 46
6. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 6 of 46
7. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 7 of 46
8. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 8 of 46
9. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 9 of 46
10. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 10 of 46
11. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 11 of 46
12. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 12 of 46
13. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 13 of 46
14. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 14 of 46
15. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 15 of 46
16. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 16 of 46
17. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 17 of 46
18. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 18 of 46
19. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 19 of 46
20. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 20 of 46
21. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 21 of 46
22. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 22 of 46
23. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 23 of 46
24. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 24 of 46
25. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 25 of 46
26. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 26 of 46
27. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 27 of 46
28. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 28 of 46
29. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 29 of 46
30. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 30 of 46
31. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 31 of 46
32. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 32 of 46
33. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 33 of 46
34. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 34 of 46
35. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 35 of 46
36. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 36 of 46
37. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 37 of 46
38. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 38 of 46
39. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 39 of 46
40. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 40 of 46
41. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018Source:Breakwind Ent. 41 of 46
42. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018Source:Breakwind Ent. 42 of 46
43. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018Source:Breakwind Ent. 43 of 46
44. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018Source:Breakwind Ent. 44 of 46
45. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018Source:Breakwind Ent. 45 of 46
46. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018Source:Breakwind Ent. 46 of 46
comments – add yours