Khloe Finally Reveals The Name Of Her Daughter And All Hilarity Breaks Loose On Social Media

Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Khloe And Tristan’s Baby Name Made Twitter Go Berserk

After Khloe finally revealed to social media the name of her newborn daughter with Tristan Thompson social media exploded. Twitter seemed to find it hilarious that the couple would name their child “True Thompson” amid Tristan’s cheating scandal. Check out some of the most hilarious tweets from the baby name reveal.

 

 

 

 

 

