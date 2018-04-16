Teyana Taylor Takes #NYFW On Tonight’s Episode Of ‘Teyana & Iman’

We all remember when Teyana Taylor took NYFW by storm with her fierce walk and even fiercer fashion. The blonde beauty owned every stage she touched, making her the most talked about model all week. The lewks, the bawdy and the strut were all caught on her new show Teyana & Iman.

Check out an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode and tune into VH1 at 9 to catch the Iman’s latest adventure.

