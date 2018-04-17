Rihanna’s Coachella Outfit Included A Flask And You Didn’t Even Notice

Rihanna was spotted at Coachella, Weekend 1, giving us festival fashion, the bad gal way.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 16, 2018 at 10:14am PDT

While she wore a Gucci mask (talk about going incog, fashionably), there was another thing she was potentially hiding.

Like any other festival attendee, having easy access to your liquor (and not having to wait in a ridiculously long line), is a necessity. If you look closely at her left hand, you can see it looks like she’s wearing an Amzwt Flasket Bracelet Hidden Flask. This $31.99 accessory holds up to 3.5 oz of liquor, so stack ’em a few times, and the party juice is right there on your wrist.

Rihanna at Coachella🔥 A post shared by Rihanna (@badgalriri) ❤ (@rihcall) on Apr 17, 2018 at 7:22am PDT

The flask-bracelet is so low key and goes undetectable. This is a must-have for Summer 2018 if you like to get your drink on that is (and still look like a fashionable lady).

DON’T MISS:

Rihanna Steps Out In Versace To Celebrate Her Latest Fenty Beauty Releases

H&M Taps Moschino To Help With Their Sales, Announces New Collab At Coachella

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Cardi B. Gives An Andy Warhol Vibe At Coachella