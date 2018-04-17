Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What’s Going Wrong With Tamar Braxton Personally And Professionally? [EXCLUSIVE]

Tamar Braxton’s name is making headlines again. Her sister, Toni Braxton is going on tour and she allegedly just kicked Tamar off. She allegedly doesn’t want to be involved in the drama between her and Vincent Herbert.

This week security kicked Vincent out of her condo building. The two allegedly got into a heated argument and he had to be escorted out. Tamar also is facing a lawsuit after her nanny claims she hasn’t been paid.

