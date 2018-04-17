Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Teenage Girl Snags Michael B. Jordan As Her Prom Date—Sort Of

You have to see this for yourself.

Global Grind

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

One teenage girl is making headlines after she took her fave to prom—sort of. Posting the photos to Twitter, Dee announced that she’d decided to take a cardboard cutout version of famed actor Michael B. Jordan to the dance after not being able to find a date last minute. Photos up top.

After going viral, Dee wants to meet her “man” and is asking for help in the form of as many RTs as possible. Michael B. Jordan is handsome, creative, and accomplished so we get the fatal attraction. Do you think he’ll respond?

Taco Bell Skills Challenge 2017

The Many Faces Of Michael B. Jordan

17 photos Launch gallery

The Many Faces Of Michael B. Jordan

Continue reading The Many Faces Of Michael B. Jordan

The Many Faces Of Michael B. Jordan

 

comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest