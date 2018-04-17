Teenage Girl Snags Michael B. Jordan As Her Prom Date—Sort Of

After not being able to get a prom date from procrastinating and waiting til the last minute, i spent 3 hours making my sexy prom date. I got on @TheShadeRoomm but now i need to MEET my man @michaelb4jordan @TheEllenShow pls help. RT FOR #GetDeetoMBJ pic.twitter.com/9y7Kt4MwsJ — Mrs. Chance & B. Jordan (@uhdeevuh) April 17, 2018

One teenage girl is making headlines after she took her fave to prom—sort of. Posting the photos to Twitter, Dee announced that she’d decided to take a cardboard cutout version of famed actor Michael B. Jordan to the dance after not being able to find a date last minute. Photos up top.

After going viral, Dee wants to meet her “man” and is asking for help in the form of as many RTs as possible. Michael B. Jordan is handsome, creative, and accomplished so we get the fatal attraction. Do you think he’ll respond?

this girl went to prom with a cut out of Michael B Jordan. I stan an innovator. — . (@ChynnaSoleil) April 17, 2018