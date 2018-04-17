Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

OMG: The First Self-erecting Bionic Penis Is Bringing Out The Poetry In Reviewers (NSFW)

Folks are inspired.

Global Grind

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Hamburg St. Pauli: Dildos in einem Sexshop

Source: ullstein bild / Getty

Just when you think they’ve thought of everything, the sex toy world is here to prove you wrong.

The British company Lovehoney is pleased to present to you the “self-erecting bionic penis” Uprize!

That’s right…the dildo product has a floppy mode and with the touch of a button, it can grow into a fully erect 6-inch penis just for your (or someone else’s) pleasure.

 

Once hard, the dildo has a motor in the tip with ten different settings ranging from “intense to off-the-scale.”

 

You can thank China for inspiring the “AutoErect” technology. Their snake toys, which can stand erect or curl up like a limp you-know-what, served as a muse.

 

Reviewers are already singing Uprize’s praises, to the point where you’d think Shakespeare was behind the keyboard.

Descriptions of the item range from “mesmerizing to watch” to a “mighty mechanical beast.”

 

If you need inspiration for a future open mic, I’ve gathered the most poetic lines from reviewers just for you.

Swipe through to discover the wave of emotions Uprize is stirring!

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest