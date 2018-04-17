Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations

The nominations for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards are here and as expected, the artists whose music dominates the radio airwaves are the ones who lead with the most nominations—meaning Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Cardi B. are in the lead.
Earlier, the nominees for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards were announced by Khalid and Bebe Rexha live on NBC’s Today. However, the full list of contenders for some of the top prizes in the world of music were released by Billboard themselves. Leading the pack this year is Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar who both lead with 15 nominations apiece, along with Ed Sheeran. Next in line is Drake with 9 nominations and Cardi B. with 8.
The Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on May 20 at 8 p.m. ET, marking the first year the award show will air on the NBC network.
You can check out a list of notable nominees and categories BELOW:
Top Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist:
21 Savage
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Kodak Black
Top Male Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Female Artist:
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Halsey
Demi Lovato
Taylor Swift
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Chris Stapleton
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
