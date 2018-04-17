Jeff Johnson is back and he’s updating us on the incident that happened at Starbucks. He believes that we need to hold companies we spend our money at accountable. Jeff also talked about how Beyoncè shut down the entire Coachella stage while making history.
He mentioned that he’s been to Black History Programs that weren’t that Black. Jeff is also giving it up for Kendrick Lamar who will receive a Pulitzer Prize. He is the first rapper to ever get one and will receive it for his album “Damn.” Jeff wants more artist to be fearless when creating art.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Beyoncé Launches HBCU Scholarship Program
RELATED: Beyoncé Performs Black National Anthem, Reunites Destiny’s Child & More At Coachella
RELATED: Kendrick Lamar Wins A Pulitzer Prize For “DAMN.”
The Latest:
- Beyoncé’s Coachella Performance Reportedly Set YouTube Livestreaming Record
- Mother In SUV Crash Was Legally Intoxicated, Children May Have Been Drugged
- Starbucks Arrestee Identifed As A Member Of Omega Psi Phi, New Video Of Arrest
- Starbucks To Close Stores On May 29 For Racial Bias Training
- Barbara Bush Dead At 92
- Millenials Are Even More Delusional Than Their Parents On Police Brutality
- Why Khloe Kardashian Named Her Baby True [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Shad Moss On Rumors His Daughter’s Mother Might Be Dating Future: ‘She Can Date Who She Wants’
- What Beyoncè & Kendrick Lamar Represent [EXCLUSIVE]
- The Odds Are That Starbucks’ Racial Sensitivity Training Won’t Work