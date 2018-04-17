What Beyoncè & Kendrick Lamar Represent [EXCLUSIVE]

Jeff Johnson is back and he’s updating us on the incident that happened at Starbucks. He believes that we need to hold companies we spend our money at accountable. Jeff also talked about how Beyoncè shut down the entire Coachella stage while making history.

He mentioned that he’s been to Black History Programs that weren’t that Black. Jeff is also giving it up for Kendrick Lamar who will receive a Pulitzer Prize. He is the first rapper to ever get one and will receive it for his album “Damn.” Jeff wants more artist to be fearless when creating art.

