Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

What Beyoncè & Kendrick Lamar Represent [EXCLUSIVE]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 16 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Jeff Johnson is back and he’s updating us on the incident that happened at Starbucks. He believes that we need to hold companies we spend our money at accountable. Jeff also talked about how Beyoncè shut down the entire Coachella stage while making history.

He mentioned that he’s been to Black History Programs that weren’t that Black. Jeff is also giving it up for Kendrick Lamar who will receive a Pulitzer Prize. He is the first rapper to ever get one and will receive it for his album “Damn.” Jeff wants more artist to be fearless when creating art.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Beyoncé Launches HBCU Scholarship Program

RELATED: Beyoncé Performs Black National Anthem, Reunites Destiny’s Child & More At Coachella

RELATED: Kendrick Lamar Wins A Pulitzer Prize For “DAMN.”

The Latest:

Beyonce’s Historic Coachella Performance [PHOTOS]

25 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce’s Historic Coachella Performance [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Beyonce’s Historic Coachella Performance [PHOTOS]

Beyonce’s Historic Coachella Performance [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest