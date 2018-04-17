Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Was Vince Staples Right About R. Kelly? [EXCLUSIVE]

R. Kelly is making headlines again after a woman that dated him for 8 months is now suing him. She recently filed a lawsuit claiming that he gave her an STD. Vince Staples also called out the singer and called him a child molester.

Fans of J. Cole and Drake should get excited. Cole’s album will drop this Friday and Drake’s in the next couple of weeks. We are so excited about these new albums.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

